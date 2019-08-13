New Zealand July Food Prices Climb Seasonally Adjusted 0.7%

Food prices in New Zealand were up a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent on month in July, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday. Unadjusted, process were up 1.1 percent.

Individually, fruit and vegetable prices rose 1.8 percent on month (up 1.0 percent after seasonal adjustment); meat, poultry, and fish prices rose 2.6 percent; grocery food prices rose 0.6 percent (up 0.4 percent after seasonal adjustment); non-alcoholic beverage prices rose 1.5 percent; and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices were flat.

On a yearly basis, food prices gained 0.9 percent.

