The Reserve Bank of New Zealand opted to maintain its benchmark interest rate for the seventh consecutive meeting on Wednesday. The decision, made by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) under the leadership of Governor Adrian Orr, keeps the Official Cash Rate steady at 5.50 percent.The MPC noted that inflation is projected to fall within the target range of 1 to 3 percent by the end of 2024. This positive trend is partly attributed to reduced inflation for goods and services imported into New Zealand."Nonetheless, the decrease in services inflation is gradual, and anticipated reductions in policy interest rates continue to be postponed," the bank stated. "The Committee concurred that it is essential for monetary policy to remain tight to ensure inflation returns to target within an acceptable timeframe," the bank concluded.