According to the latest data released on April 30, 2024, New Zealand's Labor Cost Index for the first quarter of 2024 has shown a slight decrease compared to the previous quarter. The index, which tracks the changes in labor costs, reached 3.8%, down from 3.9% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The comparison period for this data is Year-over-Year, which means the current indicator is measured against the same quarter from the previous year.While the dip in the Labor Cost Index may indicate a minor slowdown in wage growth in New Zealand, economists are closely monitoring the situation to assess any potential long-term impact on the country's economy. The data provides valuable insights into the overall cost of labor in the country and can influence policy decisions and business strategies moving forward.