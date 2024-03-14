The New Zealand manufacturing sector continued to experience shrinkage in February, although at a diminished rate, according to the most recent survey from BusinessNZ. It presented a Performance of Manufacturing Index score of 49.3 on Friday.This figure reflects an improvement from the adjusted 47.5 score in January, which was initially 47.3. However, it still falls below the pivotal 50-point threshold that indicates the difference between industry expansion and contraction.In terms of specific areas, deliveries showed growth with a score of 51.4, employment remained unchanged at 50.0, while production (49.1), new orders (47.8), and finished stocks (48.7) evidenced contraction.Stephen Toplis, BNZ’s Head of Research, commented on the situation, stating, “New Zealand’s manufacturing sector is still in a recession, but the PMI for this month suggests that recovery may not be far away. The 49.3 reading is barely below the break-even point, and the differential between new orders and inventory provides a basis for an uptick in production. Furthermore, the gap between New Zealand’s performance and the global average is closing swiftly.”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com