On Friday, New Zealand is set to release the Performance of Manufacturing Index for February, provided by BusinessNZ. This is a significant point of interest, as the index stood at 47.3 in January, indicating economic activity for the Asia-Pacific region.In other economic news, Singapore is also expected to disclose their unemployment figures for the first quarter. Projections currently place the unemployment rate at a stable 2.0 percent, mirroring the rate from the previous three months.Meanwhile, Indonesia is also due to release its trade data for February, including import, export, and trade balance statistics. Imports are predicted to have increased by 8.30 percent annually, following a 0.36 percent increase in January. Conversely, exports are forecasted to decrease by an annual 7.00 percent, after a decline of 8.06 percent in the preceding month. Additionally, the trade surplus is estimated to be around $2.48 billion, an increase from $2.01 billion recorded in the previous month.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com