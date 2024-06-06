New Zealand’s manufacturing sales have recorded a slight improvement in the first quarter of 2024, marking a minor turnaround from the previous quarter’s performance. The latest data, updated as of June 6, 2024, shows that the manufacturing sales volume has stopped and reached -0.4%, a marginal improvement compared to the -0.6% recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023.This quarter-over-quarter comparison indicates a slow yet positive shift in the country’s manufacturing sector. While the drop in sales volume has not completely halted, the lesser decline in the current quarter suggests potential stabilization in the near future.Analysts are cautiously optimistic as the sector grapples with a challenging economic environment. The gradual easing in the decline could be a sign that manufacturers are beginning to adapt to market conditions, although sustained improvements will be necessary to signal a recovery.The updated figures are closely watched by stakeholders who hope for a continuation of this trend in the subsequent quarters to bolster New Zealand’s overall economic health.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com