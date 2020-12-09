New Zealand Manufacturing Sales Volume Climbs 3.1% In Q3

The volume of manufacturing sales in New Zealand was up 3.1 percent on year in the third quarter of 2020, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday.

The value of manufacturing sales fell 1.3 percent, the bureau said, while the volume of total manufacturing finished goods stocks slid 1.2 percent.

The main industry movements were meat and dairy product, up 7.7 percent; transport equipment, machinery, and equipment, down 5.2 percent; and petroleum and coal product, up 6.2 percent.

Total wholesale trade sales values climbed 5.8 percent, while the total value of wholesale trade stocks fell 6.3 percent.

