New Zealand Manufacturing Sector Slows In September – Business NZ

The manufacturing sector in New Zealand continued to expand in September, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Business NZ showed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 57.5.

That’s down from 57.9 in August, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, three of the five sub-indexes moved higher, although the employment component was down sharply, from 56.5 to 50.7.

