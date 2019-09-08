New Zealand Manufacturing Value Slips 0.7% In Q2

The value of manufacturing activity in New Zealand was down a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2019, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday – following the downwardly revised 0.8 percent increase in the first quarter (originally 1.0 percent..

Manufacturing activity volume sank 2.7 percent on quarter after rising a downwardly revised 1.3 percent in the three months prior (originally 2.0 percent).

The unadjusted volume of total manufacturing finished goods stocks fell 2.1 percent, compared with the June 2018 quarter.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com