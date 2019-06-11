New Zealand Manufacturing Volume Climbs 2.0% In Q1

Total manufacturing volume in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 2.0 percent on quarter in the first three months of 2019, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday.

That’s down from the upwardly revised 2.4 percent increase in the three months prior (originally 2.0 percent).

By value, manufacturing activity advanced 1.0 percent on quarter after sinking 0.5 percent in the previous three months.

The unadjusted volume of total manufacturing finished goods stocks rose 1.0 percent, compared with the March 2018 quarter.

