New Zealand Manufacturing Volume Climbs 2.7% In Q4

The volume of manufacturing activity in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 2.7 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2019, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday – following the flat September quarter.

The main industry movements were meat and dairy products, up 7.9 percent; petroleum and coal products, up 12 percent; and transport equipment, machinery and equipment, up 3.9 percent.

The value of manufacturing activity gained 2.4 percent (NZ$706 million), up from the upwardly revised 1.2 percent in the third quarter (originally 0.9 percent).

The main industry movements were meat and dairy products, up NZ$649 million (7.4 percent); petroleum and coal products, up NZ$230 million (10 percent); and transport equipment, machinery and equipment, up NZ$156 million (4.8 percent).

