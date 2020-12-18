New Zealand November Trade Surplus NZ$252 Million

New Zealand posted a merchandise trade surplus of NZ$252 million in November, Statistics New Zealand said on Friday – following the NZ$500 million deficit in October.

Exports were down 0.2 percent on year at NZ$5.2 billion, up from NZ$4.78 billion in October.

Meat and offal exports were down NZ$73 million (11 percent) from November 2019, while other export commodities to fall included crude oil (down NZ$33 million) and mechanical machinery and equipment (down NZ$28 million).

Imports plummeted 17 percent on year to NZ$4.95 billion, down from NZ$5.29 billion in the previous month.

Imports saw large falls for cars, fuels, and other commodities but were partly offset by a lift in cell phone imports.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com