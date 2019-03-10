New Zealand Overall Credit Card Spending Adds 0.1% In February

Overall credit card spending in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on month in February, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday – in line with expectations following the 2.0 percent gain in January.
Retail credit card spending rose 0.9 percent, beating forecasts for a rise of 0.3 percent following the 1.8 percent increase in the previous month.
Core retail spending (which excludes the fuel and vehicle-related industries) rose 0.9 percent in February.
The value of retail spending using electronic cards was NZ$5.1 billion in February, up NZ$168 million or 3.4 percent on year.
