New Zealand Overall Credit Card Spending Climbs 0.3% In January

The total value of credit card spending in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on month in January, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday.

That was in line with expectations following the 0.6 percent decline in December.

Retail credit card spending fell 0.1 percent on month, missing expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent following the 0.8 percent drop in the previous month.

Spending in the core retail industries (which excludes all automotive industries) was down 0.2 percent on month.

