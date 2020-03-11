New Zealand Overall Credit Card Spending Flat On Month In February

Overall credit card spending was flat on month, seasonally adjusted, in February, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday – just shy of forecasts for 0.1 percent following the 0.3 percent gain in January.

Retail credit card spending gained 0.6 percent on month – beating forecasts for a decline of 0.3 percent following the 0.1 percent drop in the previous month.

Spending in the core retail industries (which excludes the vehicle-related industries) gained 0.8 percent on month.

In actual terms, cardholders made 159 million transactions across all industries in February, with an average value of NZ$49 per transaction. The total amount spent using electronic cards was NZ$7.8 billion.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com