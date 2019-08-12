New Zealand Overall Electronic Spending -0.3% On Month In July

Overall credit card spending in New Zealand was down a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on month in July, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent following the 0.1 percent increase in June.

Retail credit card spending eased 0.1 percent on month – again missing forecasts for a gain of 0-.5 percent following the flat reading in the previous month.

Core retail spending (excluding vehicle-related industries) fell 0.5 percent in July, after a 0.3 percent rise in June.

