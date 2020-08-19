New Zealand PPI Outputs Ease 0.3% In Q2

Output producer prices in New Zealand were down 0.3 percent on quarter, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday, following the 0.1 percent increase in the previous three months.

Input producer prices sank 1.0 percent on quarter after dipping 0.3 percent in the three months prior.

On a yearly basis, outputs were up 1.5 percent and inputs eased 0.1 percent.

Farm expenses fell 0.1 percent on quarter and rose 0.7 percent on year, while the capital goods price index gained 0.3 percent on quarter and 2.3 percent on year.

Salaries and wages rose 0.2 percent on quarter and 2.1 percent on year, while prices paid by consumers shed 0.5 percent on quarter and climbed 1.5 percent on year.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com