New Zealand Producer Price Outputs Add 0.1% In Q1

Producer price outputs in New Zealand were up 0.1 percent on quarter in the first quarter of 2020, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday – slowing from 0.4 percent in the three month prior.

Producer price inputs fell 0.3 percent on quarter after rising 0.1 percent in the previous three months.

On a yearly basis, outputs gained 2.2 percent and inputs were up 1.2 percent.

Farm expenses price index (FEPI) were flat on quarter and up 1.0 percent on year, while capital goods price index (CGPI) rose 0.6 percent on quarter and 2.9 percent on year.

Salaries and wages rose 0.3 percent on quarter and 2.5 percent on year.

