New Zealand Q2 Manufacturing Volume Sinks 12%

The volume of total manufacturing sales in New Zealand was down 12 percent on year in the second quarter of 2020, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday.

The value of manufacturing sales dropped an annual 9.5 percent, while the volume of total manufacturing finished goods stocks fell 2.1 percent.

The total wholesale trade sales value declined 10 percent on year toNZ$2.7 billion, while the total value of wholesales trade stocks was down 1.6 percent on year or NZ$206 million to NZ$13 billion.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com