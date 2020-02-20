New Zealand Q4 Producer Prices Outputs Gain 0.4%

Producer price outputs in New Zealand were up 0.4 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2019, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday, slowing from the 1.0 percent gain in the previous three months.

Producer price inputs were up 0.1 percent on quarter, slowing from 0.9 percent in the three months prior.

On a yearly basis, outputs rise 1.4 percent and inputs were up 0.3 percent.

Capital goods prices advanced 0.5 percent on quarter and 2.8 percent on year, while wage rates increased 0.7 percent on quarter and 2.6 percent on year.

