New Zealand Retail Sales Climb 2.5% On Quarter In Q1

The total volume of retail sales in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent on quarter in the first quarter of 2021, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday – following the upwardly revised 2.6 percent contraction in the three months prior (originally -2.7 percent).

By industry, the main movements were: electrical and electronic goods, up 8.4 percent; recreational goods, up 16 percent; hardware, building, and garden supplies, up 4.5 percent; and department stores, up 5.6 percent.

The total value of retail sales also was up 2.5 percent on quarter ($648 million).

On a yearly basis, sales rose 6.8 percent – accelerating from 4.8 percent in the three months prior.

