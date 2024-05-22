New Zealand is set to release its Q1 retail sales figures on Thursday, marking a significant day for economic activity in the Asia-Pacific region. Projections indicate a quarterly decrease of 0.3 percent following a 1.9 percent decline in the previous quarter. Core retail sales are expected to remain unchanged after a 1.7 percent drop in Q4.Australia will unveil May’s manufacturing and services PMI figures from Judo Bank, with April’s results recorded at 49.6 and 53.6, respectively.Singapore is anticipated to release its Q1 gross domestic product data, with economists forecasting a 0.1 percent quarterly growth and a 2.7 percent annual increase. This follows a 1.2 percent rise from the previous quarter and a 2.2 percent year-on-year increment. Additionally, Singapore will report April consumer price indices (CPI), where annual overall inflation is expected to ease to 2.6 percent from 2.7 percent in March. Core CPI is projected to remain steady at an annual rate of 3.1 percent.Japan will report May’s manufacturing and services PMI figures from Jibun Bank, with April’s values standing at 49.6 and 54.3, respectively.The Bank of Korea is scheduled to conclude its monetary policy meeting, with widespread expectations that the central bank will maintain its benchmark interest rate steady at 3.50 percent.Thailand will release April’s import, export, and trade balance figures. March data showed a 5.6 percent annual increase in imports, a 10.9 percent decline in exports, resulting in a trade deficit of $1.160 billion.Taiwan is set to announce April’s industrial production data, following a 3.99 percent year-on-year increase in March.Hong Kong is expected to report April’s consumer price indices, with March figures showing flat month-on-month inflation and a 2.00 percent year-on-year rise.Lastly, Indonesian markets will be closed on Thursday for Wesak Day and will remain shuttered until Monday.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com