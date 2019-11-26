New Zealand Retail Sales Data Due On Tuesday

New Zealand will on Tuesday release Q3 numbers for retail sales, setting the pace for a modest day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. Sales are expected to add 0.5 percent on quarter after rising 0.2 percent in the three months prior.

Japan will see October figures for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.8 percent on year – up from 0.5 percent in September.

Hong Kong will release October numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In September, imports were worth HKD379.33 billion and exports were at HKD347.69 billion for a trade deficit of HKD31.64 billion.

Singapore will provide October figures for industrial production; in September, production was up 3.7 percent on month and 0.1 percent on year.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com