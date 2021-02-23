New Zealand Retail Sales Volume Rises 4.8% On Year In Q4

The volume of retail sales in New Zealand was up 4.8 percent on year in the fourth quarter of 2020, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday – slowing from 8.3 percent in the three months prior.

The total value of retail sales was up 4.9 percent (NZ$1.3 billion).

the main movements by industry were: motor vehicle and parts retailing, up 12 percent (NZ$412 million); hardware, building, and garden supplies, up 16 percent (NZ$388 million); electrical and electronic goods retailing, up 19 percent (NZ$214 million); and supermarket and grocery stores, up 3.3 percent (NZ$187 million).

On a quarterly basis, sales were down 2.7 percent after skyrocketing 28.0 percent in the previous three months.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com