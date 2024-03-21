According to data updated on 21 March 2024, New Zealand has experienced a 2.2% increase in credit card spending in a year-over-year comparison. The previous indicator was at 0%, showing a significant uptick in consumer spending using credit cards. This data reflects the growing trend of economic activity in the country, indicating a potential boost in consumer confidence and spending habits.The comparison period for this data is year-over-year, which means the 2.2% increase is a comparison of the change for the current month to the same month a year ago. The increase in credit card spending could have positive implications for the economy, as it suggests increased consumption and economic growth. It will be interesting to see how this trend develops in the coming months and its impact on the overall economic landscape of New Zealand.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com