According to the latest data released on May 13, 2024, New Zealand experienced a decrease in permanent/long-term migration in March 2024. The number of arrivals dropped to 4910, compared to 6330 in February 2024. This decline highlights a significant shift in migration patterns within the country.The data suggests that there has been a notable decrease in individuals choosing New Zealand as a long-term destination. Factors such as economic conditions, employment opportunities, and changes in immigration policies could be contributing to this shift. As New Zealand continues to monitor and assess these trends, policymakers and stakeholders may need to evaluate strategies to attract and retain individuals interested in making the country their permanent home.