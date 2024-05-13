In March 2024, New Zealand experienced a decline in external migration and visitors according to recent data released on 13th May 2024. The indicator for external migration and visitors dropped from 35.00% in February 2024 to 27.90% in March 2024, indicating a significant decrease in the number of people entering the country during that period.This change suggests a shift in the trends of migration and tourism to New Zealand, potentially influenced by various factors such as global economic conditions, travel restrictions, or other external events impacting travel patterns. As countries around the world continue to navigate the effects of the ongoing pandemic and geopolitical developments, it is crucial to monitor and analyze these indicators to understand the broader economic implications for New Zealand and its tourism industry.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com