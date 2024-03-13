In January 2024, New Zealand experienced a significant decrease in permanent/long-term migration, with numbers dropping from 7,260 in December 2023 to 2,870. This data was updated on March 13, 2024. The decline in migration figures signals a notable shift in population movement to and from the country. Factors such as changes in immigration policies, economic conditions, and global events could be influencing this trend. It will be crucial to monitor future data to understand the long-term implications of these migration patterns on New Zealand’s economy and society. As the world continues to navigate the complexities of migration amidst a changing landscape, staying informed about such fluctuations remains essential for policymakers, economists, and individuals alike.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com