New Zealand experienced a significant surge in external migration and visitors in January 2024, according to the latest data released on 13 March 2024. The indicator for this trend rose from 14.8% in December 2023 to 21.7% in January 2024, signifying a notable uptick in people entering the country. This surge indicates a growing interest in New Zealand as a destination for migrants and tourists alike. The data reflects a positive shift in the country’s appeal and potential economic opportunities, with an influx of individuals contributing to various sectors of the economy. As New Zealand continues to attract a diverse range of people, the country may see further growth and development in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com