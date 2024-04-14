New Zealand experienced a significant surge in long-term migration in February 2024, with the number of permanent arrivals surpassing the previous indicator by more than double. According to the latest data updated on 14th April 2024, the previous indicator in January 2024 had stopped at 3950, while the current figure for February 2024 saw a remarkable rise to 7630. This spike in long-term migration indicates a potential shift in population dynamics and could have implications for the country’s economy and social landscape in the coming months. As New Zealand continues to attract individuals seeking new opportunities and a better quality of life, monitoring these migration trends will be crucial for policymakers and businesses alike to adapt to this changing demographic landscape effectively.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com