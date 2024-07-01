In a modest but promising shift, New Zealand’s building consents improved in May 2024, reflecting a minor recovery in the housing sector. According to the latest data released on July 1, 2024, the building consents indicator rose to -1.7% for May, up from -2.1% in April.This month-over-month comparison suggests that while the building consents remain in negative territory, the rate of decline has decreased, signaling a potential stabilization within the industry. The previous month of April had shown a more significant drop of 2.1% compared to March.Economic analysts see this improvement, slight as it may be, as a positive development amidst broader concerns in the market. Monitoring the building consents figures in the coming months will be crucial for stakeholders anticipating trends in the construction and housing sectors.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com