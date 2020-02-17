New Zealand Service Sector Spikes In January – BusinessNZ

The services sector in New Zealand continued to expand in January, and at a sharply higher rate, the latest survey from BusinessNZ revealed on Monday with a Performance of Services Index score of 57.1.

That’s up from the upwardly revised 52.1 in December (originally 51.9) and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, supplier deliveries moved into expansion territory, while sales, employment, new orders and stocks all continued to expand at a faster rate.

“For now, January’s glowing PSI report fits with the rather upbeat view of the economy expressed by the Reserve Bank last week. In the least, it helps offset a still soft looking PMI. Regardless, the near term outlook heavily depends on how much – and for how long – disruption occurs as a result of local weather conditions and COVID-19,” BNZ Senior Economist Doug Steel said.

