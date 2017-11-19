New Zealand Services Growth Remains Strong In October

New Zealand’s service sector activity continued to expand strongly in October, survey figures from Business NZ showed Monday.

The performance of services index, or PSI, dropped to 55.6 in October from 55.9 in September. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

“These are robust results given the prevailing uncertainty surrounding the election, coalition negotiations, and government formation over the period,” BNZ Senior Economist Doug Steel, said.

