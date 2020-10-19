New Zealand Services Sector Climbs Into Expansion – BusinessNZ

The services sector in New Zealand moved into expansion territory in September, the latest survey from BusinessNZ revealed on Monday with a Performance of Services Index score of 50.3.

That’s up from the upwardly revised 47.2 (originally 46.9) and it moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, sales (52.4) and new orders (54.9) expanded last month, while employment (48.7), supplier deliveries (43.0) and stocks (44.8) remained in contraction.

“Recent PSI and PMI readings are consistent with a big bounce back in Q3 GDP from the massive decline in Q2. The exact degree of it is much more difficult to judge. What lies ahead is arguably more important – making the PSI and PMI indicators important to monitor over coming months,” said BNZ Senior Economist Doug Steel.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com