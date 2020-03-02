New Zealand Terms Of Trade Climb 2.6% In Q4

The terms of trade in New Zealand advanced a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2019, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.8 percent following the 1.9 percent gain in the three months prior.

Export prices for goods rose 3.0 percent and import prices rose 0.3 percent, while export volumes for goods rose 1.7 percent and import volumes rose 0.1 percent.

Export values for goods rose 3.4 percent and import values fell 0.1 percent and the services terms of trade rose 0.5 percent.

