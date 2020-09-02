New Zealand Terms Of Trade Rise 2.5% In Q2

New Zealand’s merchandise terms of trade climbed a seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2020, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 0.9 percent following the 0.7 percent decline in the three months prior.

Export prices for goods rose 2.4 percent and import prices fell 0.1 percent. Export volumes for goods fell 7.0 percent and import volumes fell 15.8 percent.

Export values for goods fell 5.2 percent and import values fell 16.5 percent.

