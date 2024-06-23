New Zealand’s trade balance showed a minor improvement in May 2024, narrowing to -10,050 million NZD from the -10,220 million NZD recorded in April, 2024. The updated data, released on June 23, 2024, indicate that the deficit is still substantial but has continued on a positive trend compared to the previous month’s figures.This shift marks a year-over-year improvement as well. The actual trade balance for May demonstrates a lessening of the gap when compared to the same month a year ago. Similarly, the April figures also showed a month-to-month and year-to-year decrease in the deficit, marking a consistent effort toward trade balance improvement.Analysts are cautiously optimistic about this development, noting that while the deficit remains in the billions, the gradual reduction signifies progress. The adjustment may be attributed to a combination of factors, including a potential increase in exports or a reduction in imports. Close monitoring of the subsequent months will be essential to confirm whether this trend sustains or if it’s a brief deviation.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com