New Zealand Trade Surplus NZ$1.3 Billion In May

New Zealand posted a merchandise trade surplus of NZ$1.3 billion in May, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday – following the NZ$1.267 billion surplus in April.

Exports were down an annual 6.1 percent or NZ$350 million to NZ$5.39 billion.

Imports plummeted 25.6 percent or NZ$1.4 billion to NZ$4.14 billion.

In the year ended May 2020, exports gained 1.3 percent or NZ$0.8 billion to NZ$60.1 billion. Imports fell 5.4 percent or NZ$3.5 billion to NZ$61.4 billion – resulting in a trade deficit of NZ$1.3 billion.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com