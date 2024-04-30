On Wednesday, New Zealand is scheduled to provide the first quarter statistics for unemployment rates, making it a day full of economic activities for the Asia-Pacific region. It’s expected that overall employment will grow by 0.3% within the quarter, a slight decrease from the previous quarter’s 0.4% increase. The unemployment rate is thought to have risen to 4.3%, up from the previous quarter’s 4.0%.In Australia, April’s construction and manufacturing indexes from AiG are due, along with Judo Bank’s manufacturing index. In March, the AiG indexes stood at -12.9 and 0.70 respectively, whilst the Judo index was at 47.3.April’s manufacturing PMI will be released by Japan’s Jibun Bank; the previous month’s score was 48.2. In addition, South Korea is due to share April figures for both exports and imports, as well as the country’s trade balance. For the previous month, imports had decreased by 12.3% annually while exports experienced a yearly increase of 3.1%, rounding up to a trade surplus of $4.29 billion.Several markets including South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Thailand will be closed on Wednesday, observing Labor Day.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com