According to the most recent data update on April 14, 2024, New Zealand's visitor arrivals indicator has decreased to 0.9%. This figure marks a noticeable decline compared to the previous reading, which had stood at 7.6%. The comparison period for this data is month-over-month, with the "actual" value representing the change from the provided month to the previous month. The update indicates a significant slowdown in visitor arrivals to New Zealand, reflecting potential shifts in travel patterns or external economic factors impacting tourism in the country. As the global travel landscape continues to evolve, monitoring these metrics becomes crucial for understanding the economic implications and planning for the future of the tourism industry in New Zealand.