Visitor arrivals in New Zealand have experienced a robust increase, surging by 9.1% in the most recent data update for the month-over-month comparison period. The latest figure marks a significant improvement from the previous indicator, which had stagnated at 1.6%. The data, updated on 13 May 2024, indicates a notable uptick in tourism activity, suggesting a resurgence in visitors to the picturesque island nation. This surge in visitor arrivals bodes well for the New Zealand economy, potentially providing a boost to the tourism sector and generating positive economic impacts in the coming months.