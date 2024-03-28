In a recent economic update, New Zealand’s ANZ Business Confidence indicator dropped to 22.9 in March 2024 compared to the previous figure of 34.7 in February 2024. This decline reflects a decrease in business sentiment in the country’s economy, indicating potential concerns among businesses. The data was last updated on 28 March 2024, showing a notable shift in business outlook within a relatively short period. Analysts will be closely monitoring the situation to understand the implications of this decline on New Zealand’s economic landscape and future business activities.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com