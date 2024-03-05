The latest data update on March 5, 2024, reveals that New Zealand’s ANZ Commodity Price Index has surged to 3.5%, surpassing the previous indicator of 2.1%. The Month-over-Month comparison indicates a positive trend in commodity prices in the country. The ANZ Commodity Price Index is a key indicator monitored closely by analysts and investors to gauge the performance of New Zealand’s commodity market. This increase suggests a potential uptick in the country’s export earnings and overall economic outlook. Keep an eye on how this rise in commodity prices may impact New Zealand’s economy in the upcoming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com