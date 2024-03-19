According to recent data updated on March 19, 2024, New Zealand’s current account deficit showed an improvement in the fourth quarter of 2023. The previous indicator had stopped at a deficit of -30.58 billion New Zealand dollars in the third quarter of 2023, which decreased to -27.8 billion New Zealand dollars in the fourth quarter of the same year. This signifies a narrowing of the current account deficit during the period.The comparison on a year-over-year basis shows a positive trend in the country’s current account, indicating a better performance compared to the same period the previous year. The reduction in the current account deficit could have significant implications for New Zealand’s economic outlook and stability, reflecting potential improvements in trade and investment balances during the period under review. Investors and economists will be keen to monitor future developments to assess the impact on the overall economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com