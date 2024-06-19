In a significant development, New Zealand’s current account deficit has considerably narrowed in the first quarter of 2024. According to the latest data updated on June 18, 2024, the deficit has shrunk to -4.36 billion NZD, a substantial improvement from the -7.84 billion NZD recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023.This quarter-over-quarter comparison indicates a positive shift in the country’s economic performance. The previous quarter’s data reflected a larger deficit compared to the earlier period, highlighting the importance of this newfound improvement. Analysts suggest that this reduction in the deficit could be attributed to various factors, including a rebound in export activities and a possible decrease in import expenses.Such a marked decrease in the current account deficit symbolizes a strengthening economy and could instill greater confidence among investors and stakeholders in New Zealand’s economic outlook. This positive trend will be closely monitored as the country continues to navigate global economic challenges and opportunities.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com