New Zealand’s current account deficit has shown a slight improvement in the first quarter of 2024, narrowing to NZD 27.64 billion from the previous quarter’s NZD 27.80 billion, according to the latest data updated on June 18, 2024.The current figure represents a marginal yet noteworthy year-over-year improvement. In contrast, the deficit a year ago in the first quarter of 2023 was comparatively higher, marking a positive shift in the nation’s financial health over the span of a year.This adjustment underscores a subtle but positive trend in New Zealand’s international financial transactions, reflecting slight improvements in trade balance and cross-border investments.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com