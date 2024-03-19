In the latest data update on 19th March 2024, New Zealand’s current account performance for the fourth quarter of 2023 showed a positive trend, with the indicator improving to -6.9% of GDP. This marks a favorable change from the previous quarter, where the current account stood at -7.6% of GDP. The latest figures indicate a decrease in the deficit, reflecting potential improvements in the country’s trade and investment balance.The shift in New Zealand’s current account % of GDP highlights a move towards a more sustainable economic outlook. A smaller current account deficit can indicate a healthier balance of trade, which could positively impact the country’s overall economic stability. As New Zealand continues to navigate global economic challenges, this improvement in the current account performance bodes well for its future economic prospects.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com