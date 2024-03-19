According to the latest data released on 19 March 2024, New Zealand’s current account has shown improvement in the fourth quarter of 2023. The previous indicator had reached -11.47B in the third quarter of 2023, but in the fourth quarter, it improved to -7.84B. This Quarter-over-Quarter comparison reflects a positive trend, indicating a decrease in the current account deficit.New Zealand’s current account is an important economic indicator that measures the country’s international trade balance, including goods, services, and income. The improvement in the current account balance suggests that New Zealand may be experiencing increased exports or reduced imports, leading to a more favorable trade situation. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring these developments to assess the overall economic health and stability of the country’s economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com