In April 2024, New Zealand saw a decrease in electronic card retail sales compared to the previous month. The current indicator for April showed a decline of 0.4%, which is an improvement from the previous month's decrease of 0.7% in March 2024. This data was updated on May 13, 2024, indicating a recent slowdown in retail spending through electronic card transactions in the country.The month-over-month comparison reveals a slight improvement in April, although the electronic card retail sales are still in negative territory. As New Zealand continues to monitor its economic indicators closely, the fluctuations in consumer spending through electronic means will be an important factor to watch in the coming months for signs of economic recovery and stability in retail sales.