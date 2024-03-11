In a recent economic update, it has been reported that New Zealand’s Electronic Card Retail Sales experienced a significant surge of 2.5% in February 2024. This growth marks a positive change from the previous indicator, which stood at 1.6% in January 2024. The data was updated on 11th March 2024 and the comparison period provided is Year-over-Year, indicating that the current 2.5% increase is in comparison to the same month a year ago.This rise in Electronic Card Retail Sales suggests a boost in consumer spending and economic activity within the retail sector in New Zealand. As the country continues to navigate through economic fluctuations, this increase is a promising sign for the region’s overall economic health. Analysts will be closely monitoring future trends to gauge the sustainability of this growth and its implications on the broader market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com